By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares fell to a
three-month low on Tuesday as the possibility that Greece could
default on its debt made investors steer clear of riskier
assets.
The outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in
South Korea, the largest outside of Saudi Arabia, also sapped
risk-on sentiment. The health ministry reported four new cases
of MERS on Tuesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.4 percent at 2,013.70 points as of 0240 GMT, after
falling as low as 2,008,46, the lowest level since March 17.
"Greek issues and the MERS both should be closely watched
until the end of June, the KOSPI could fall to 1,995 to 2,000
level at that time," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
declined 1.9 percent to a near seven-month low.
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp
shed 1.8 and 3.3 percent, respectively.
Samsung C&T Corp was down 3.1 percent on
uncertainty about whether Cheil Industries Inc's
takeover bid for the company will succeed.
Cinema operator CJ CGV Co Ltd spiked 15.7
percent to 129,000 won, a record high, before cooling to be up
7.2 percent on hopes for higher earnings due to the success of
"Jurassic World".
On the currency market, the South Korean won held
steady against the dollar as investors took a breather ahead of
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) two-day meeting starting
later on Tuesday.
The won stood at 1,117.2 to the dollar, barely
changed from the previous close of 1,117.3.
Investors are looking for further clues on when the Fed will
start hiking U.S. interest rates.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.04 point to 109.12.
0240 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,117.2 1,117.3
Yen/won 9.0372/441 9.0385
*KTB futures 109.12 109.16
KOSPI 2,013.70 2,042.32
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)