By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares fell to a three-month low on Tuesday as the possibility that Greece could default on its debt made investors steer clear of riskier assets. The outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea, the largest outside of Saudi Arabia, also sapped risk-on sentiment. The health ministry reported four new cases of MERS on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.4 percent at 2,013.70 points as of 0240 GMT, after falling as low as 2,008,46, the lowest level since March 17. "Greek issues and the MERS both should be closely watched until the end of June, the KOSPI could fall to 1,995 to 2,000 level at that time," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd declined 1.9 percent to a near seven-month low. Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp shed 1.8 and 3.3 percent, respectively. Samsung C&T Corp was down 3.1 percent on uncertainty about whether Cheil Industries Inc's takeover bid for the company will succeed. Cinema operator CJ CGV Co Ltd spiked 15.7 percent to 129,000 won, a record high, before cooling to be up 7.2 percent on hopes for higher earnings due to the success of "Jurassic World". On the currency market, the South Korean won held steady against the dollar as investors took a breather ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) two-day meeting starting later on Tuesday. The won stood at 1,117.2 to the dollar, barely changed from the previous close of 1,117.3. Investors are looking for further clues on when the Fed will start hiking U.S. interest rates. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point to 109.12. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,117.2 1,117.3 Yen/won 9.0372/441 9.0385 *KTB futures 109.12 109.16 KOSPI 2,013.70 2,042.32 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)