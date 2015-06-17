By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares held steady on Wednesday as investors took a breather ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's news conference due later in the global day, following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,027.79 points as of 0249 GMT, barely changed from the previous close at 2,028.72 points. Investors are keeping an eye on the news conference which should provide a clue to the timing of a broadly anticipated rate hike. "Market players expect the Fed will increase interest rates in September, and there'll be no surprise news after the meeting," said Kim Joong-won, an analyst at Meritz Securities. Against that backdrop, Cheil Industries Inc rose 3.3 percent by midday. "The shares are underpinned by growing possibilities of its takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp," said Jun Yong-ki, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd rose 5.7 percent after winning $1.72 billion contract for the development and production of aircraft engines. On the currency market, the South Korean won was set to end a four-day losing streak against the dollar with the won bolstered by the exporter demand for settlements. The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,116.9 to the dollar. On Tuesday, it closed at 1,118.6. "Chair Yellen's comments would help the greenback recover its bullish tone, though market (participants) already expect Fed would hike rates later in this year," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.06 point to 109.07. 0249 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,116.9 1,118.6 Yen/won 9.0494/542 9.0593 *KTB futures 109.07 109.13 KOSPI 2,027.79 2,028.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)