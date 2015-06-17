By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares held steady
on Wednesday as investors took a breather ahead of Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's news conference due later in the
global day, following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
monetary policy meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood
at 2,027.79 points as of 0249 GMT, barely changed from the
previous close at 2,028.72 points.
Investors are keeping an eye on the news conference which
should provide a clue to the timing of a broadly anticipated
rate hike.
"Market players expect the Fed will increase interest rates
in September, and there'll be no surprise news after the
meeting," said Kim Joong-won, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
Against that backdrop, Cheil Industries Inc rose 3.3 percent
by midday. "The shares are underpinned by growing possibilities
of its takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp," said Jun
Yong-ki, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd rose 5.7
percent after winning $1.72 billion contract for the development
and production of aircraft engines.
On the currency market, the South Korean won was set
to end a four-day losing streak against the dollar with the won
bolstered by the exporter demand for settlements.
The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,116.9 to the
dollar. On Tuesday, it closed at 1,118.6.
"Chair Yellen's comments would help the greenback recover
its bullish tone, though market (participants) already expect
Fed would hike rates later in this year," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.06 point to 109.07.
0249 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,116.9 1,118.6
Yen/won 9.0494/542 9.0593
*KTB futures 109.07 109.13
KOSPI 2,027.79 2,028.72
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)