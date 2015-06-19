(corrects the word "buyers" to "sellers" and "purchases" to "sales" in paragraph 7) By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 19 South Korean shares were rising rose for a third day on Friday as investors breathed easily on reduced expectations for an early rise in U.S. interest rates after the Federal Reserve said the economy could be strong enough for a hike by the year end. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) stood at 2,053.45 points as of 0339 GMT, up 0.6 percent from the previous close. Brokerages were up 4.9 percent, with 20 out of 21 issues in the sector rising. "The markets reacted positively the result of the FOMC meeting, and brokerages' rise today was partly driven by perspectives of bullish stock markets," said Kim Yoon-seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that concluded on Wednesday. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd rose 5.7 percent, rebounding from seven month lows. Asiana Airlines Inc gained 4.6 percent. The local carriers had underperformed on declining travel demands due to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The outbreak in South Korea is the largest outside of Saudi Arabia. A health official said on Friday South Korea's outbreak of MERS appeared to have levelled off. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers on the main exchange for the fourth straight session, with net sales of KOSPI shares over 717.4 billion won ($648.97 million) as of the end of Thursday. The South Korean won lost some of its early gains, tracking the yen's fall after the Bank of Japan's decision to hold policy steady, and after South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said domestic economy faces growing internal and external uncertainties, citing the negative impact on consumer spending and service industries from MERS. The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and maintained its upbeat assessment of the economy. The won was up 0.1 percent at 1,105.7 per dollar after touching 1,099.9, its strongest level since May 26. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.08 point at 109.15. 0339 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,105.7 1,107.1 Yen/won 8.9867/920 8.9818 *KTB futures 109.15 109.07 KOSPI 2,053.45 2,041.88 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)