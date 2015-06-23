By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 23 South Korean shares were set to post their largest gain in two months on Tuesday, bolstered by hopes that Greece's new budget proposals will be enough to avoid a debt default and seal a reform deal with creditors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,080.58 points as of 0322 GMT, up 1.2 percent. If the market maintains its gains, it would be the sharpest daily percentage rise since April 23. The index touched as high as 2,086.09 points, its highest intraday level in three weeks. "The markets in June had been affected by some negative issues. The last one, the Greek issue, still remained, so market (participants) reacted positively to the news last night," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. European Council President Donald Tusk called the Greek proposals "a positive step forward". He said the aim was to have the Eurogroup finance ministers approve a cash-for-reforms package on Wednesday evening. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 3 percent to 1,320,000 on bargain-hunting after it hovered at seven-month lows last week. The tech giant touched as high as 1,328,000, the highest in two weeks. Cheil industries Inc was up 4.7 percent as interest was rekindled by the prospect of a deal takeover being done, while better market sentiment also helped, noted Kim Jang-won, an analyst at IBK Securities. Cheil Industries has proposed an all-share takeover offer to building firm Samsung C&T Corp, while a U.S. hedge fund was trying to block the $8 billion acquisition. Shares in SK D&D Co Ltd made their debut at 52,000 won and then rose 30 percent, the daily limit percent change, to 67,600, compared with an initial public offering price of 26,000 won. Meanwhile, the South Korean won fell against the dollar, tracking the Japanese yen's loss, as investors were wary of intervention by foreign exchange authorities to trim the local currency's strength to the yen. The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,104.8 per dollar from the previous close of 1,098.8. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 point to 109.02. 0322 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,104.8 1,098.8 Yen/won 8.9322/375 8.9172 *KTB futures 109.02 109.04 KOSPI 2,080.58 2,055.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)