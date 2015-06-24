By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 24 The South Korean won fell
to a week's low against the dollar by midday on Wednesday, in
opposite step to the greenback's rise on improved prospects for
a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,107.4 per
dollar as of 0256 after touching as high as 1,110.0, its lowest
since June 18. On Tuesday, it closed at 1,104.6.
Earlier on Wednesday a ruling party official said South
Korea will draw up a supplementary budget expected to exceed 10
trillion won ($9 billion), to help cope with the effects of the
outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and an economic
slump.
Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed U.S. new single-family
home sales in May hit a seven-year high. Combined with other
data, it helped underpin the case for increasing U.S. interest
rates.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was prepared
to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and
once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected.
"In this mood, the won (to the dollar) could remain under
1,100 level this week, and the market kept an eye on the yen's
movement to the dollar," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Park noted the local currency tracked the yen recently.
Meanwhile, Seoul shares held steady in early trading as the
market treaded water after posting their largest daily
percentage gain in two months in the previous session and after
rising for a fifth day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,081.30 points, barely changed from the previous
close at 2,081.20 points.
"The market had sufficiently priced in positive news related
to Greece yesterday, while it's notable that foreigners turned
net buyers today," said Lee Young-won, a chief strategist at HMC
Investment Securities.
Tech heavy KOSDAQ-listed Daum Kakao Corp climbed
6 percent after gaining as much as 7.9 percent to a two-week
high on earnings hopes before the company launches new content
and search services next week.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 2 percent from the previous two-week high close.
Offshore investors were poised to break a six-day selling
streak, purchasing 57 billion won ($51.48 million) worth of
KOSPI shares by midday.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.01 point to 109.00.
0256 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,107.4 1,104.6
Yen/won 8.9377/432 8.9193
*KTB futures 109.00 109.01
KOSPI 2,081.30 2,081.20
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
