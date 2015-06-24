By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 24 The South Korean won fell to a week's low against the dollar by midday on Wednesday, in opposite step to the greenback's rise on improved prospects for a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year. The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,107.4 per dollar as of 0256 after touching as high as 1,110.0, its lowest since June 18. On Tuesday, it closed at 1,104.6. Earlier on Wednesday a ruling party official said South Korea will draw up a supplementary budget expected to exceed 10 trillion won ($9 billion), to help cope with the effects of the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and an economic slump. Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed U.S. new single-family home sales in May hit a seven-year high. Combined with other data, it helped underpin the case for increasing U.S. interest rates. Fed Governor Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year, once in September and once in December, as long as the economy performs as expected. "In this mood, the won (to the dollar) could remain under 1,100 level this week, and the market kept an eye on the yen's movement to the dollar," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Park noted the local currency tracked the yen recently. Meanwhile, Seoul shares held steady in early trading as the market treaded water after posting their largest daily percentage gain in two months in the previous session and after rising for a fifth day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,081.30 points, barely changed from the previous close at 2,081.20 points. "The market had sufficiently priced in positive news related to Greece yesterday, while it's notable that foreigners turned net buyers today," said Lee Young-won, a chief strategist at HMC Investment Securities. Tech heavy KOSDAQ-listed Daum Kakao Corp climbed 6 percent after gaining as much as 7.9 percent to a two-week high on earnings hopes before the company launches new content and search services next week. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 2 percent from the previous two-week high close. Offshore investors were poised to break a six-day selling streak, purchasing 57 billion won ($51.48 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 point to 109.00. 0256 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,107.4 1,104.6 Yen/won 8.9377/432 8.9193 *KTB futures 109.00 109.01 KOSPI 2,081.30 2,081.20 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)