By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, June 25 South Korean shares were poised to break a six-straight-session winning streak by midday on Thursday as concern over chances of Greece defaulting outweighed South Korea's plans to inject extra fiscal stimulus after lowering its economic growth forecast. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,083.44 points, down 0.1 percent as of 0320 GMT from the previous close at 2,085.53. The South Korean government said early ion Thursday that it will pass a supplementary budget to counter economic fallout from the ongoing outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and slashed its growth and inflation forecasts for the year. [ID: nS6N0TH00W] "The news will be particularly good for the stocks related to domestic demand rather than exports, considering the objective of the supplementary budget, which will be implemented to boost domestic demand rather than exports," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Overnight, negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a road out of the euro zone. The potential upheavals in Europe made investors in emerging markets more risk averse. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down 1.4 percent. Steel maker POSCO lost 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the South Korean won recovered from an early decline after the plans for a supplementary budget were announced. The won stood at 1,108.3 per dollar, barely changed from the previous close at 1,108.4. Earlier in the session the won touched 1,112.5, its weakest this week. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were quoted at 109.00, unchanged from the previous close. 0330 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,108.3 1,108.4 Yen/won 8.9642/702 8.9551 *KTB futures 109.00 109.00 KOSPI 2,083.44 2,085.53 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editting by Simon Cameron-Moore)