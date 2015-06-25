By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, June 25 South Korean shares were poised
to break a six-straight-session winning streak by midday on
Thursday as concern over chances of Greece defaulting outweighed
South Korea's plans to inject extra fiscal stimulus after
lowering its economic growth forecast.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,083.44 points, down 0.1 percent as of 0320 GMT from
the previous close at 2,085.53.
The South Korean government said early ion Thursday that it
will pass a supplementary budget to counter economic fallout
from the ongoing outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS), and slashed its growth and inflation forecasts for the
year. [ID: nS6N0TH00W]
"The news will be particularly good for the stocks related
to domestic demand rather than exports, considering the
objective of the supplementary budget, which will be implemented
to boost domestic demand rather than exports," said Park
Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
Overnight, negotiations to avert a Greek debt default
stumbled and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of
refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could
put it on a road out of the euro zone.
The potential upheavals in Europe made investors in emerging
markets more risk averse.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down
1.4 percent. Steel maker POSCO lost 1.1 percent.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won recovered
from an early decline after the plans for a supplementary budget
were announced.
The won stood at 1,108.3 per dollar, barely changed from the
previous close at 1,108.4. Earlier in the session the won
touched 1,112.5, its weakest this week.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
quoted at 109.00, unchanged from the previous close.
0330 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,108.3 1,108.4
Yen/won 8.9642/702 8.9551
*KTB futures 109.00 109.00
KOSPI 2,083.44 2,085.53
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
