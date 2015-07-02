By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 2 The South Korean won slid on Thursday against a dollar that was broadly stronger following a batch of strong U.S. economic data overnight. Like many emerging market currencies, the won was also weighed down by investors' general wariness of riskier assets so long as the Greek debt crisis lacked any clear sign of resolution. The South Korean won was down 0.4 percent at 1,121.8 per dollar as of 0031 GMT from the previous close at 1,117.5, falling for a second consecutive session. Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea showed before the markets opened that South Korea's current account surplus fell to $6.44 billion in May, the smallest in eight months, from $10.41 billion in April in seasonally adjusted terms as exports shrank. "Today, the won would remain around 1,120 level in volatile trading, with expectations that a key U.S. jobs data will be strong," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures, referring to non-farm payrolls data due later in the global day. Seoul shares edged up to a one-month high in early trading, rising for a third straight session after a selloff early this week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,104.57 points, after touching a morning high of 2,108.19 points, the highest since June 1. Winning shares outnumbered losers 447 to 347. Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities said investors in the stock markets had taken a neutral stance while the Greek crisis continued to twist and turn, though the worst outcome could result in a bearish shock. Beyond the Greek debt default, the South Korean market had suffered its share of bad news in June, notably the outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) which hit domestic consumption. Wednesday's slight gain was probably partly a correction from last month's weakness, he said. Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities, also said investors needed to manage risk carefully, particularly as U.S. interest rates are likely to rise later this year, pulling funds away. Pharmaceutical shares underpinned the main board, gaining 2.0 percent. Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc gained 24 percent and Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd rose 7.9 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point to 108.98. 0031 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,121.8 1,117.5 Yen/won 9.0870/939 9.1251 *KTB futures 108.98 109.02 KOSPI 2,104.57 2,097.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)