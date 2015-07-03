By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 3 The South Korean won rose on Friday morning after a mixed U.S. jobs report overnight lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at 1,121.3 to the dollar as of 0236 GMT from the previous close at 1,125.0, as investors awaited the outcome of the Greek referendum on its bailout terms on Sunday. Market reaction was muted after the South Korean government unveiled a 16.1 trillion won ($14.36 billion) stimulus package to help the economy fight the fallout from a deadly outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. "The markets already expected the plan for a supplementary budget, and its amount was slightly lower than earlier expectations," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. "The won will be traded around the 1,115 to 1,125 level today, and continued exporters demand for settlements around the 1,120 level could bolster the currency." Investors were in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Greek referendum, she said. The referendum could decide the country's future in Europe. Seoul shares fell by midday as investors were cautious ahead of the referendum and on profit-taking following rises for three straight days. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,094.88 points from previous one-month high close at 2,107.33. "The stock market had priced in expectations for the supplementary budget plan, and now, the point is to implement it," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities, adding the plan would be good news for the market in the mid- to long-term. Hanwha Chemical Corp lost 2.7 percent after it said here had been an explosion at one of its plastic production plants, leaving five dead and one person missing. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shed 2.2 percent ahead of its earnings guidance early next week. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 point to 108.96. 0236 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,121.3 1,125.0 Yen/won 9.1132/186 9.1193 *KTB futures 108.96 108.91 KOSPI 2,094.88 2,107.33 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Stephen Coates)