By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 6 South Korean shares slid on Monday and the won fell to a near four-month low per dollar after Greeks voted to reject terms of austerity measures demanded in return for a bailout. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 2,079.01 points as of 0239 GMT. "The stock market will correct in the short-term after the referendum as markets had still expected there would be other proposals for a deal," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Another stock analyst, Kim Ji-un at Shinhan Investment Corp, said there were still possibilities to reach a deal if the Eurogroup and Greece can reach a compromise. Brokerage shares underperformed the broad market, falling 3.5 percent. Daewoo Securities Co Ltd lost 5.5 percent and Samsung Securities Co Ltd slid 4.3 percent. On the local currency market, the South Korean won was down 0.2 percent at 1,124.8 to the dollar. It won touched a morning low of 1,128.0, the lowest since March 18. "The euro's bearish tone will continue for a while on the possibility that the ECB could extend its quantative easing policy due to the Greek situation," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. "The won could remain around 1,130 to 1,140 level during the third quarter, tracking the yen's fall on chances of additional QE policy easing in Japan," Park added. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 point to 108.97. 0239 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,124.8 1,123.0 Yen/won 9.1714/771 9.1859 *KTB futures 108.97 108.93 KOSPI 2,079.01 2,104.41 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)