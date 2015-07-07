By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares and the won
fell on Tuesday as investors looked to an emergency euro zone
summit on Greece later in the day for clues on whether Athens
can avoid crashing out of the euro single currency.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 2,042.32 points as of 0242 GMT, after
touching a morning low of 2,038.37 points, the lowest level
since June 18. Losing shares outperformed winners 532 to 284.
"It seems hard for investors to bet riskier assets on
lingering uncertainties of Greek issues," said Kim Yoon-seo, a
stock analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.
France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with
serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, a day
after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more
austerity.
Investors are also eyeing China's wildly volatile financial
markets, in case they start to impact demand in world's
second-largest economy, South Korea's biggest export market.
China announced unprecedented emergency measures over the
weekend after a heavy losses in Chinese stock markets in recent
weeks, but markets fell again on Tuesday.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.5 percent
despite guiding for weaker-than-expected second-quarter
earnings.
"The shares rose, defying lower-than-expected operating
profit as the gap was marginal, but the lukewarm revenue
signalled overall declining demand for its products in the
quarter," said Roh Geun-chang, a head of technology research at
HMC Investment & Securities.
On the local currency market, the South Korean won
was down 0.2 percent at 1,128.9 against the dollar,
after falling as low as 1,130.7, the lowest level since March
17.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.05 point to 109.06.
0242 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,128.9 1,126.5
Yen/won 9.2007/046 9.1769
*KTB futures 109.06 109.01
KOSPI 2,042.32 2,053.93
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
