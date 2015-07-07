By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares and the won fell on Tuesday as investors looked to an emergency euro zone summit on Greece later in the day for clues on whether Athens can avoid crashing out of the euro single currency. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,042.32 points as of 0242 GMT, after touching a morning low of 2,038.37 points, the lowest level since June 18. Losing shares outperformed winners 532 to 284. "It seems hard for investors to bet riskier assets on lingering uncertainties of Greek issues," said Kim Yoon-seo, a stock analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. France and Germany told Greece on Monday to come up with serious proposals in order to restart financial aid talks, a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject more austerity. Investors are also eyeing China's wildly volatile financial markets, in case they start to impact demand in world's second-largest economy, South Korea's biggest export market. China announced unprecedented emergency measures over the weekend after a heavy losses in Chinese stock markets in recent weeks, but markets fell again on Tuesday. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.5 percent despite guiding for weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings. "The shares rose, defying lower-than-expected operating profit as the gap was marginal, but the lukewarm revenue signalled overall declining demand for its products in the quarter," said Roh Geun-chang, a head of technology research at HMC Investment & Securities. On the local currency market, the South Korean won was down 0.2 percent at 1,128.9 against the dollar, after falling as low as 1,130.7, the lowest level since March 17. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 point to 109.06. 0242 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.9 1,126.5 Yen/won 9.2007/046 9.1769 *KTB futures 109.06 109.01 KOSPI 2,042.32 2,053.93 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)