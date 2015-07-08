By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, July 8 The South Korean won slid to a
two-year low and shares fell on Wednesday morning, dragged down
by China's plunging stock market and worries over Greece's
future in the euro zone.
The South Korean won was down 0.5 percent
at 1,135.6 to the dollar at 0255 GMT, falling for a third
consecutive session. The local currency touched a morning low of
1,139.2, its weakest since July 2013.
Local dealers said there may have been smoothing operations
by financial authorities to check the won's weakness against the
dollar.
"The won could remain under 1,140 level today due to a drop
in Chinese shares in the morning," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
But Park added that local exporters demand would limit the
won's losses.
China's main indexes slumped 8 percent at
one point during the session defying a series of support
measures by Beijing.
Euro zone members gave Greece until the end of the week to
come up with a proposal for reforms in return for loans that
will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency
bloc and into economic ruin.
Seoul Shares fell to a three-week low, falling for a fourth
straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.2 percent at 2,016.53 points after falling as far as
2,014.66, the lowest level since June 16. Losing shares
outnumbered winners 565 to 262.
Kang Hyun-gie, a stock-analyst at Dongbu securities, said
Chinese stocks pulled down Seoul shares. China is South Korea's
biggest export market.
Pharmaceutical shares underperformed the broad
market, dropping 5.5 percent, with 38 out of 39 issues in the
sector falling.
Shares in Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd made
their debut at 7,400 won and then shed 0.8 percent to 7,340,
compared with an initial public offering price of 7,500 won.
Foreign investors was set to be net-sellers for a fourth
consecutive day, offloading 180 billion won ($159 million)worth
of KOSPI shares by midday.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.09 point at 109.09.
0255 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,135.6 1,130.2
Yen/won 9.2891/947 9.2502
*KTB futures 109.09 109.00
KOSPI 2,016.53 2,040.29
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Additional reporting by Kyung-ho Lee; Editing by Joseph
Radford)