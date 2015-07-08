By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 8 The South Korean won slid to a two-year low and shares fell on Wednesday morning, dragged down by China's plunging stock market and worries over Greece's future in the euro zone. The South Korean won was down 0.5 percent at 1,135.6 to the dollar at 0255 GMT, falling for a third consecutive session. The local currency touched a morning low of 1,139.2, its weakest since July 2013. Local dealers said there may have been smoothing operations by financial authorities to check the won's weakness against the dollar. "The won could remain under 1,140 level today due to a drop in Chinese shares in the morning," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. But Park added that local exporters demand would limit the won's losses. China's main indexes slumped 8 percent at one point during the session defying a series of support measures by Beijing. Euro zone members gave Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin. Seoul Shares fell to a three-week low, falling for a fourth straight session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 2,016.53 points after falling as far as 2,014.66, the lowest level since June 16. Losing shares outnumbered winners 565 to 262. Kang Hyun-gie, a stock-analyst at Dongbu securities, said Chinese stocks pulled down Seoul shares. China is South Korea's biggest export market. Pharmaceutical shares underperformed the broad market, dropping 5.5 percent, with 38 out of 39 issues in the sector falling. Shares in Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd made their debut at 7,400 won and then shed 0.8 percent to 7,340, compared with an initial public offering price of 7,500 won. Foreign investors was set to be net-sellers for a fourth consecutive day, offloading 180 billion won ($159 million)worth of KOSPI shares by midday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.09 point at 109.09. 0255 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,135.6 1,130.2 Yen/won 9.2891/947 9.2502 *KTB futures 109.09 109.00 KOSPI 2,016.53 2,040.29 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Kyung-ho Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)