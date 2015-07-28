By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 28 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as concerns over slowing growth in China, following a rout in its equity markets, triggered risk aversion in global stock markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 2,019.33 points after sliding as much as 1.1 percent to 2,015.91, its lowest since July 9. Losers outnumbered gainers by 5.76 to 1. "The Chinese government will bolster China's stock markets by all means, so corrections in China would not be a 'risk' in the long run," said Kim Yoon-Seo, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. Exporters limited the main board's loss as investors expected a weak won will help boost their shipments. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 0.7 percent and bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 0.3 percent. Samsung C&T Corp was down 2.1 percent at 56,700 won, falling below a key level that's part of its proposed $8 billion merger with Cheil Industries Inc. Cheil Industries also lost 2.1 percent, to 166,000 won, after touching 165,000, its lowest since May 22. On the local currency market, the South Korean won was down 0.1 percent at 1,168.2 to the dollar. "Uncertainties over China stock markets and possibilities of betting a bearish yuan weighed on the local currency as the won is a riskier asset comparing to euro and the yen," said Jung Sung-yoon a foreign-exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. The won's loss will be limited as market players take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. GDP data this week, Jung noted. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will start later in the global day. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 points at 109.39. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,168.2 1,167.0 Yen/won 9.4852/892 9.4635 *KTB futures 109.39 109.43 KOSPI 2,019.33 2,038.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)