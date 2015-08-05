By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 5 The South Korean won fell to a new three-year low against the dollar by midday on Wednesday, mirroring the dollar's renewed strength after a U.S. Federal Reserve President argued overnight for an interest rate increase in September. Local dealers worried that foreign exchange authorities may intervene to check the local currency's sharp fall against the dollar. The South Korean won was down 0.7 percent at 1,173.9 on the dollar as of 0224 GMT from the previous close of 1,165.5. The won touched as low as 1,175.1, the weakest since June 8, 2012. "Foreign selling in domestic shares also underpinned the dollar, and the dollar's bullish tone will be persistent ahead of a key U.S. jobs data due later this week," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, the Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, South Korea's foreign exchange reserves fell in July to their lowest level in three months and declined for the first time since January, data showed before markets opened. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.3 percent at 2,033.74 points from the previous close at 2,027.99. Gainers outnumbered losers by 1.7 to 1. "Local shares seem to be in a transition period, losing momentum given expectations for a Fed rate hike this year and declining commodity prices, while they are still attractive to bargain hunters," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost as much as 1.8 percent to a nine-month low of 1,161,000 won. Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 0.7 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors Corp edged up 1.3 percent. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers in the main bourse, offloading a net 31.6 billion won($26.93 million) worth of KOSPI stocks by midday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.07 point at 109.13. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,173.9 1,165.5 Yen/won 9.4303/335 9.3928 *KTB futures 109.13 109.20 KOSPI 2,033.74 2,027.99 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)