By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 18 Seoul shares inched down by midday on Tuesday as mid and small-sized companies weighed on the index, while some large-caps bolstered the main board. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,960.77 points as of 0229 GMT. Losers outnumbered gainers by 3.7 to 1. "Large-caps rebounded technically after recent falls, while mid- and small-caps corrected for different reasons after releasing their earnings for the second quarter," said Rhoo Young-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Rhoo noted that some mid- and small-sized firms with strong earnings lost ground on profit-taking, while other companies fell after unveiling weak earnings reports. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.9 percent after falling to a nearly 10-month low in the previous session. Car maker Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp gained 2.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Orion Corp slid 9.1 percent after its release on Monday of worse-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Meanwhile, foreigners were poised to end a eight-day selling streak, buying a net 28.8 billion won worth of KOSPI shares in the main board. "Foreigners, who even consider the time after a Fed rate hike, are buying shares in the main board with a long-term approach," said Kim Young-jun, a stock analyst at SK Securities. Kim said offshore investors appear to like investing when the KOSPI was below 2,000. The South Korean won held steady against the dollar. The local currency was quoted at 1,182.6, barely changed from the previous close of 1,183.1. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 point at 109.44. 0229 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,182.6 1,183.1 Yen/won 9.5002/058 9.5042 *KTB futures 109.44 109.41 KOSPI 1,960.77 1,968.52 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)