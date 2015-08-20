By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, Aug 20 Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight day by midday on Thursday as continuous foreign selling in local equities weighed on the main board. Foreign investor sentiment remained bearish despite diminshing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in September. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was quoted at 1,923.93 points, down 0.8 percent as of 0211 GMT, hovering around a seven-month low. Losers outnumbered gainers by 2 to 1. "The effect of the Fed minutes was limited in the share markets, as market participants still believe that the Fed will hike rates this year, which has led to sharp falls in local markets," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities. Kang noted the stock market had almost digested the normalisation of interest rates in U.S. this year, and today's fall seemed to be based on anxiety more associated with an impending change. The minutes showed U.S. Federal Reserve officials widely agreed in July the economy was nearing the point where interest rates should move higher, but were worried lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed too big a risk to commit to "liftoff". Foreigners offloaded a net 152.4 billion won($128.51 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday, set to extend their selling spree to a 11th consecutive session. Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 0.3 percent, and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp shed 2.6 percent. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc gained 0.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, after U.S. crude oil slumped over 4 percent to hit a 6-1/2-year low overnight. On the currency market, the South Korean won erased early gains on the dollar and remained flat from the previous close. The won was quoted at 1,186.1 against the dollar, barely changed from the previous close of 1,185.3, after touching a morning high of 1,179.5. "The Fed's perspectives didn't radically change - according to the minutes - so market participants considered the minutes as a factor in adjusting to a bullish dollar," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign-exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 points at 109.41. 0211 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,186.1 1,185.3 Yen/won 9.5699/770 9.5539 *KTB futures 109.41 109.37 KOSPI 1,923.93 1,939.38 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)