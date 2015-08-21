SEOUL Aug 20 Seoul shares marked a two-year low
on Friday while the won extended falls after an exchange of
shelling with North Korea added volatility to markets already
hit by concerns over the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
as much as 3 percent, its fifth straight day of declines. But it
later pared losses to stand at 1,885.12, a drop of 1.5 percent.
In the currency market, the won lost 0.7
percent to trade at 1,193.2 to the dollar. Local dealers said
they suspected dollar-selling by foreign exchange authorities to
curb the won's fall on heightened tensions with North Korea.
Kim Yoon-seo, a stock analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities, said that while geopolitical risks were weighing on
the markets, participants had learned from past experience that
incidents like these were often only temporary flare-ups.
The main stock board was hit by persistent selling from
foreigners, who were set to be net sellers for a 12th
consecutive session, with 99.5 billion won ($83.4 million) worth
offloaded by midday.
"For foreigners to turn to net buying, we need Chinese stock
markets to become stable and oil prices to recover," Kim said.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 2 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co Ltd shed 1.3
percent.
Chipmaker SK Hynix Corp fell 3 percent and LG
Display Co Ltd slid 4.3 percent.
Losers outnumbered gainers by 8.9 to 1. All sub-indices were
in negative territory.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.02 points at 109.45.
0223 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,193.2 1,185.1
Yen/won 9.6788/859 9.5919
*KTB futures 109.45 109.47
KOSPI 1,885.12 1,914.55
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)