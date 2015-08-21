SEOUL Aug 20 Seoul shares marked a two-year low on Friday while the won extended falls after an exchange of shelling with North Korea added volatility to markets already hit by concerns over the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell as much as 3 percent, its fifth straight day of declines. But it later pared losses to stand at 1,885.12, a drop of 1.5 percent.

In the currency market, the won lost 0.7 percent to trade at 1,193.2 to the dollar. Local dealers said they suspected dollar-selling by foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's fall on heightened tensions with North Korea.

Kim Yoon-seo, a stock analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, said that while geopolitical risks were weighing on the markets, participants had learned from past experience that incidents like these were often only temporary flare-ups.

The main stock board was hit by persistent selling from foreigners, who were set to be net sellers for a 12th consecutive session, with 99.5 billion won ($83.4 million) worth offloaded by midday.

"For foreigners to turn to net buying, we need Chinese stock markets to become stable and oil prices to recover," Kim said.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 2 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co Ltd shed 1.3 percent.

Chipmaker SK Hynix Corp fell 3 percent and LG Display Co Ltd slid 4.3 percent.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 8.9 to 1. All sub-indices were in negative territory.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 points at 109.45.

0223 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,193.2 1,185.1 Yen/won 9.6788/859 9.5919 *KTB futures 109.45 109.47 KOSPI 1,885.12 1,914.55 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)