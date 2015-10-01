SEOUL Oct 1 Seoul shares were up at midday
Thursday as concerns over the state of the global economy eased
slightly based on economic indicators unveiled in South Korea
and China early in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.9 percent at 1,980.86 points as of 0231 GMT. Gainers
outnumbered losers on the main board by 2 to 1.
South Korean exports in September fell for a ninth
consecutive month on-year, but by less than expected. Other data
showed signs of a pick-up in domestic demand.
"Considering South Korean and Chinese economic indicators
today, we can't say the overall economy is absolutely weak or
strong," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"Investors in stock markets were excessively focused on
global economy growth, particularly on China, after Fed chief's
remark, but actual data seemed to be not too bad compared to
initial thought, that's why today's markets rebounded."
In mid-September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held off raising
rates for the first time in almost a decade, partly due to
worries about China's economy.
Naver Corp rose 5.7 percent on expectations its
earnings for June-September will be higher than in March-May.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd gained
1.8 percent and steelmaker Posco was up 2.7 percent.
Foreigners were net sellers early in the session but then
changed course, purchasing a net 11.2 billion won ($9.49
million) of main board shares as of 0231 GMT.
Meanwhile, the South Korean won gained against the
dollar on improved sentiment as the domestic stock market gained
following rises in Wall Street.
The won was up 0.4 percent at 1,180.1 per dollar.
China markets were closed for a holiday, but private surveys
showed that factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in
September while growth in the services sector came close to
stalling, private surveys showed.
"Chinese economic indicators were factors of volatile
movement temporarily, but they seemed not to affect the currency
market," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.11 points at 109.83.
0231 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,180.1 1,185.3
Yen/won 9.8137/195 9.8794
*KTB futures 109.83 109.94
KOSPI 1,980.86 1,962.81
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
