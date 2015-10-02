SEOUL Oct 2 South Korean shares and the won trod water on Friday morning ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the global day that could give clues to the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in almost a decade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was stood at 1,980.78 points at 0200 GMT, barely changed from the previous close of 1,979.32 points. Gainers slightly outnumbered losers by 13 to 10.

If it holds steady until the market close it would end the week with a gain of around 2 percent.

"Today's market will show a steady tone as market (participants) want to check the data tonight and ahead of the earnings season in both South Korea and the United States," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up for 13 percent of the main bourse's market value, shed 1.1 percent.

Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained 1.5 percent.

Shares of LIG Nex1 Co Ltd made their debut at 68,400 won and then gained 10.1 percent to 75,300, compared to an initial public offering price of 76,000 won.

Early foreign selling pressured the Seoul index, as offshore investors offloaded a net 92.6 billion won($78.60 million) of shares.

On the currency market, the South Korean won edged down 0.2 percent to 1,178.3 against the dollar.

"There's a possibility of a rates hike in October, market participants are focused on the non-farm payrolls data," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

U.S. non-farm payroll data is due to be released at 1230 GMT. A Reuters poll has forecast payroll gains of 203,000.

The closure of China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets until Oct.8 for the National Golden Week holidays has removed one potential source of volatility for South Korean markets, analysts said.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 point at 109.83.

0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,178.3 1,176.3 Yen/won 9.8199/241 9.8183 *KTB futures 109.83 109.82 KOSPI 1,980.78 1,979.32 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)