SEOUL Oct 2 South Korean shares and the won
trod water on Friday morning ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due
later in the global day that could give clues to the timing of
the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in almost a
decade.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
stood at 1,980.78 points at 0200 GMT, barely changed from the
previous close of 1,979.32 points. Gainers slightly outnumbered
losers by 13 to 10.
If it holds steady until the market close it would end the
week with a gain of around 2 percent.
"Today's market will show a steady tone as market
(participants) want to check the data tonight and ahead of the
earnings season in both South Korea and the United States," said
Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
which makes up for 13 percent of the main bourse's market value,
shed 1.1 percent.
Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc gained 1.5
percent.
Shares of LIG Nex1 Co Ltd made their debut at
68,400 won and then gained 10.1 percent to 75,300, compared to
an initial public offering price of 76,000 won.
Early foreign selling pressured the Seoul index, as offshore
investors offloaded a net 92.6 billion won($78.60 million) of
shares.
On the currency market, the South Korean won edged
down 0.2 percent to 1,178.3 against the dollar.
"There's a possibility of a rates hike in October, market
participants are focused on the non-farm payrolls data," said
Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
U.S. non-farm payroll data is due to be released at 1230
GMT. A Reuters poll has forecast payroll gains of 203,000.
The closure of China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and
commodity futures markets until Oct.8 for the National Golden
Week holidays has removed one potential source of volatility for
South Korean markets, analysts said.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.01 point at 109.83.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,178.3 1,176.3
Yen/won 9.8199/241 9.8183
*KTB futures 109.83 109.82
KOSPI 1,980.78 1,979.32
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)