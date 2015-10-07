SEOUL Oct 7 Seoul shares rose to a near
two-month high on Wednesday morning, underpinned by Samsung
Electronics after the market heavyweight issued
better-than-expected earnings guidance for the July-September
period.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 1,998.77 points as of 0220 GMT. Early in the
session, it touched slightly above 2,000 level to 2,000.49, the
strongest intraday level since August 11. Losers outnumbered
gainers by 15 to 10.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which makes up 14
percent of the main board's market value, surged as much as 6
percent to 1.222 million won, its highest since July 31.
Before markets opened, the tech giant said its
July-September operating profit likely leapt 79.8 percent from a
year earlier, beating expectations.
"Exporters are rising as Samsung Elec's earnings guidance
signalled that exporters could show better-than-expected
earnings thanks to a weak won...which will began next week in
earnest," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"On the other hand, shares related to domestic demand are
mainly falling as the companies are importing raw materials at
higher prices considering the foreign exchange rates."
Convenience store chain operator GS Retail Co Ltd
fell 4.3 percent and ready-meal maker Ottogi Corp
lost 6.9 percent. Pharmaceutical Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd
slid 7 percent.
Foreigners were set to be net sellers, offloading a net 12.2
billion won($10.45 million) worth of shares in the main bourse.
On the currency market, the South Korean won edged
down against the dollar as local importers' demand for the
dollar.
The South Korean won was down 0.1 percent at
1,166.6 per dollar after touching a near three-week high of
1,161.5.
Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities,
said the currency would be locked around the 1,165 level later
in the session. Importers are looking for dollars below 1,165,
while exporters want won for settlements at above 1,165.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.03 points at 109.82.
0220 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,166.6 1,165.9
Yen/won 9.6974/7015 9.6498
*KTB futures 109.82 109.85
KOSPI 1,998.77 1,990.65
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)