(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 13 Seoul shares posted their worst day in seven weeks on Friday, dampened by foreign selling after President Barack Obama threatened U.S. military strikes in Iraq.

Offshore investors positioned as net sellers for the first time in 22 sessions, offloading a net 254 billion won ($249.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,990.85 points, the worst daily percentage fall since a 1.3 percent decline on April 25. On a weekly basis, the main bourse inched down 0.2 percent.

The local currency was quoted at 1,017.8 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Thursday's close of 1,017.7. The won strengthened 0.3 percent for the week.

($1 = 1017.5000 South Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)