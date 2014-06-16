* Offshore investors reposition as net buyers * Won weakens on risk-averse sentiment * Treasury bonds up on bets for softening economy SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares steadied on Monday morning, paring earlier losses on bargain hunting in blue chips after a sharp fall the previous session, while concerns over unrest in Iraq subdued investor appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.01 percent at 1,990.96 points as of 0300 GMT after falling as low as 1,985.30 earlier in the session. "The unrest in Iraq is affecting market sentiment and leaving investors jittery about the short-term crude oil price," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. U.S. crude oil futures rose to a near nine-month high above $107 a barrel as an insurgency in Iraq intensified concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co Ltd fell 2.2 percent while AK Holdings Inc, the parent of Jeju Air Inc, dropped 2.7 percent due to the rise in oil prices. Crude oil refiners, on the other hand, benefited from rising oil prices. S-Oil Corp and SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Foreign investors purchased a net 9.4 billion won ($9.24 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Net foreign buying that lasted 21 consecutive sessions came to an end on Friday, which brought in 3.5 trillion won and drove the main index 4 percent higher from May 13 to June 12. DRAM memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc advanced 1.6 percent and the country's largest web portal operator Naver Corp gained 1 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won inched down against the dollar as offshore funds opted to take short positions on risk-averse sentiment stemming from worries over Iraq. "Dollar bids by offshore funds are quite robust," said a currency dealer at a foreign bank. "The dollar-selling flows by exporters have stalled the USD/KRW pair at the 1,019 level." The local currency was quoted at 1,019.4 versus the dollar as of 0300 GMT, down 0.2 percent from Friday's onshore close at 1,017.8. 0300 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,019.4 1,017.8 Yen/won 10.0118/9.9657 9.9726 *KTB futures 106.35 106.34 KOSPI 1,990.96 1,990.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee)