* Stocks down on foreign outflows, eye weekly loss * Won edges lower on choppy trade, down for the week SEOUL, June 20 South Korean shares slipped to their lowest level in more than six weeks on Friday morning as concerns about earnings prompted offshore investors to dump heavyweight exporters such as Samsung Electronics. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.02 percent at 1,971.19 points as of 0303 GMT after touching an intraday low of 1,969.59, the lowest intraday level since May 12. For the week, the index is down 1 percent and appeared headed for a second consecutive weekly decline. "The outcome of U.S. central bank's policy meeting triggered the won's strength in the previous session, rekindling concerns about Samsung Electronics' and exporters' earnings outlooks," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Foreign investors positioned as net sellers by dumping 197 billion won ($193.55 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, dragging Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co down 1.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The two companies account for 20.4 percent of the KOSPI, according to the bourse. Samsung Electronics recorded the top turnover in morning trade as "investors began to weigh in the fundamental aspect of the company after hopes about Samsung Group's restructuring had been priced in," said Daishin Securities analyst Oh Seung-hoon. Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd dropped 3.4 percent after Samsung Foundation on Thursday said it will sell 2.5 percent stake in Samsung Life worth 500 billion won ($491.26 million) to domestic and overseas investors. According to sources close to the matter, 80 percent of Samsung Life's 2.5 percent stake was purchased by overseas investors, prompting demand for the won. The won eased slightly on stock outflows, but pared earlier losses on demand by exporters. "There is some talk of Samsung Life funds as the won rebounded from an intraday low," said a foreign exchange dealer at a commercial bank. The local currency was quoted at 1,019.4 versus the dollar as of 0255 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Thursday's onshore close at 1,018.7. It traded in the range between 1,018.8 and 1,020.6. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed long positions in the South Korean won eased slightly on increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's appreciation. The won is down 0.2 percent so far in the week. 0255 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,019.4 1,018.7 Yen/won 10.0079/029 9.9894 *KTB futures 106.32 106.31 KOSPI 1,971.19 1,992.03 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Yena Park, KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)