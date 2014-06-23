(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 23 South Korean shares rebounded on Monday, lifted by a stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing survey in June that helped boost risk appetite.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,974.92 points, recouping some of a 1.2 percent decline on Friday which was the biggest daily percentage drop since April 25.

Domestic institutional investors positioned as net buyers to underpin the main bourse, picking up 128 billion won ($125.76 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The won strengthened against the dollar on exporters' demand and on stock inflows, although gains were capped by caution over potential intervention by the local foreign exchange authorities.

The local currency was quoted at 1,018.5 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Friday's domestic close at 1,020.6.

($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)