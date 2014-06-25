* Stocks modestly lower as investors consolidate gains * Dongbu Group units plummet on POSCO decision not to buy * Won slips on broad aversion to risk SEOUL, June 25 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday morning as some investors booked gains following the previous session's solid rise, while the won eased on dollar demand by importers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,983.61 points at 0240 GMT. On Tuesday, the index gained 1 percent, its best day since June 10. Wednesday's decline is a typical response following a sharp rise," LIG Investment & Securities market analyst Oh Tae-dong said, noting persisting worries over April-June earnings and rising tension in Iraq as secondary factors. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the most active stock in the morning, fell 1.6 percent, surrendering nearly all of Tuesday's 1.7 percent gain. LIG's Oh said the index will likely have limited near-term movement as investors keep pricing in low expectations for second quarter earnings. POSCO, the world's sixth-biggest steelmaker, gained 1.7 percent after withdrawing its plan of purchasing cash-strapped conglomerate Dongbu Group's two units on Tuesday, citing financial burdens and differences over asset prices. Daewoo International, the trade and resources arm of POSCO, rose 3.7 percent after the steelmaker' s chief executive said there were no plans to sell any of its controlling stake in the company. Units of Dongbu Group tumbled. Dongbu HiTek Co Ltd , Dongbu Corp, Dongbu Steel Co Ltd and Dongbu CNI Co Ltd plummeted between 11 to 14 percent. In the currency market, the won eased against the dollar as importers including crude oil refiners' demand on the greenback while unrest in Iraq dampened appetite for emerging currencies. "Importers are being more active than exporters," said a currency dealer at a domestic bank. However, he said dollar-short flows were absent near the 1,021 level and further losses appeared unlikely in the session. The local currency was quoted at 1,020.6 versus the dollar as of 0240 GMT, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,018.4. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,020.6 1,018.4 Yen/won 10.0206/128 9.9823 *KTB futures 106.42 106.36 KOSPI 1,983.61 1,994.35 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Jungmin Jang and Yena Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)