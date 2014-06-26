* Stocks, won supported by weak U.S. GDP data * KOSPI bounces back from previous session's fall SEOUL, June 26 South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday morning as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will keep its interest rates on hold for longer, prompting foreign capital flows into South Korea. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,989.21 points as of 0237 GMT, recouping the previous session's 0.6 percent fall. "The U.S. growth figure was far enough off to spur a positive effect in the market," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Foreign investors positioned as net buyers near mid-session by purchasing 31 billion won ($30.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares after selling a net 22 billion won worth on Wednesday. The U.S. economy contracted much more severely than first estimated in the first quarter, revised data showed on Wednesday, with gross domestic product falling 2.9 percent from a year ago compared to a 1.0 percent decline projected last month. "As investors remain wary over weak corporate earnings and external risks, a strong rise appears unlikely in the remainder of the month," Lim added. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for 16.4 percent of the KOSPI, gained 1 percent, following the previous session's 1.9 percent drop. The tech giant's share price has been volatile recently on a grim earnings outlook, with its chief financial officer expecting the second quarter earnings to be "not that good" on Wednesday. Steelmaker POSCO gained 1.7 percent while Naver Corp, owner of messaging application Line Corp, added 2.1 percent. State-run utilities company Korea Electric Power Corp dropped 6 percent after the government on Wednesday said it will maintain energy charges on hold until later this year, weakening earnings prospect for the company. In the currency market, the won strengthened to briefly hit a one-week high against the dollar on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and stock inflows. However, caution about a possible dollar-buying intervention by the South Korean foreign exchange authorities to curb the pace of the won's appreciation capped gains. The local currency was quoted at 1,017.3 versus the dollar as of 0237 GMT, up 0.4 percent from Wednesday's onshore close at 1,021.0. It strengthened to as much as 1,017.1, the strongest intraday level since June 19. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,017.3 1,021.0 Yen/won 10.0000/9.9931 10.0064 *KTB futures 106.29 106.32 KOSPI 1,989.21 1,981.77 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)