SEOUL, June 27 The South Korean won rose to its strongest level in nearly six years against the dollar on Friday, buoyed by the country's sizeable current account surplus in May and as exporters purchased the currency for month-end settlements.

The won rose as high as 1,013.2 per dollar, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2008, before paring gains on suspected dollar purchases by the local foreign exchange authorities to curb the pace of the currency's appreciation.

The won was quoted at 1,013.4 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent from Thursday's 1,016.2. On a weekly basis, it gained 0.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,988.51 points, but rose 1 percent for the week to snap a two-week losing streak. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)