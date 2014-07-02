* Won hits 6-year peak, but intervention nerves kick in * KOSPI tracks Wall Street higher, hits 3-week high * Bond futures jump on bets for policy rate cut SEOUL, July 2 The South Korean won edged up to hit a six-year high on Wednesday morning as expansive manufacturing data from the U.S. and China fuelled optimism about global economic conditions, sharpening risk appetite. But gains were trimmed as local authorities expressed concern over the won's one-sided appreciation soon after the currency hit an intraday high of 1,009.3 at 0149 GMT, the strongest level since July 31, 2008. A joint statement from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Bank of Korea said authorities are closely observing institutions and offshore traders' trading patterns for unusual movements. "By issuing a joint statement, authorities have exhibited some degree of determination (to curb the pace of appreciation). It appears likely the authorities will follow up with dollar-buying intervention," one currency dealer said. The local currency was quoted at 1,009.9 versus the dollar as of 0247 GMT, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,011.7. In the local stock market, the benchmark index KOSPI rose 0.8 percent to 2,014.73 points as of 0247 GMT after rising as high as 2,016.36, the strongest intraday level since June 11. "Foreign capital inflows are lifting the market today, reflecting that the market is highly dependent on supply and demand conditions and liquidity," said SK Securities market analyst Ko Seung-hee. "The focus in the second half should be set on any changes regarding liquidity conditions." Foreign investors purchased a net 142 billion won ($140.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, appearing to extend the net buying streak to a fifth session. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's largest mobile handset maker, rose 1.5 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc added 3.6 percent. Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advanced 3.4 percent. Lead September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.25 points to 106.72 after a batch of weak data bolstered bets the Bank of Korea will cut interest rates to support the economy. South Korean exports, inflation and manufacturing activity for June all showed Asia's fourth-largest economy was losing momentum. 0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,009.9 1,011.7 Yen/won 9.9390/341 9.9503 *KTB futures 106.72 106.47 KOSPI 2,014.73 1,999.00 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1009.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)