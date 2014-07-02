(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 2 The South Korean won nudged up to a six-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, strengthening beyond the key resistance level of 1,010 as upbeat global economic data expanded appetites for riskier assets.

The local foreign exchange authorities attempted to stem the currency's upside by expressing concern over the one-sided appreciation through a statement, while traders suspected authorities of dollar-buying intervention.

The local currency was quoted at 1,009.2 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Tuesday's 1,011.7. It rose as high as 1,009.0 per dollar, the strongest intraday level since July 31, 2008.

The local stock market tracked Wall Street higher, with the benchmark index KOSPI end 0.8 percent up at 2,015.28 points, the strongest close since May 28.

Offshore investors extended their net buying streak to a fifth session by picking up 310 billion won ($307.2 million) of KOSPI shares.

