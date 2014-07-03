* Uncertainty over corporate earnings wary investors * Won hovers near 6-year high on intervention caution SEOUL, July 3 South Korean shares inched down on Wednesday morning as some investors opted to lock in gains from the previous session, while the won hovered little-changed at a six-year high before the U.S. nonfarm payroll data due later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,010.68 points as of 0208 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday. "Amid rising hopes on an improving global economy, doubts about corporate earnings are being reflected in the market," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "The uncertainty over earnings is bolstering the view that the market has risen high enough, despite no particular changes." The South Korean won's 5.2 percent appreciation during the April-June quarter has stirred concerns about corporate earnings, as strength in the local currency undermines exporters' profits. Heavyweight exporters footed in the negative territory, with automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp falling 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest mobile handset maker, dipped 0.7 percent. In contrast, Korean Air Lines Co rose 3.9 percent after on Wednesday it said that its Hanjin Energy Co unit would sell its 28.4 percent stake in refiner S-Oil Corp for $1.95 billion to Aramco Overseas Co (AOC), a move to improve the financial position of the parent firm. S-Oil edged up 0.5 percent as the move solidified AOC's majority ownership in the company, with the stake increasing to 63.4 percent from 34.99 percent. Domestic institutional investors offloaded a net 52 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, while offshore investors appeared heading for a sixth straight day of net buying by picking up 52.8 billion won. The local currency was quoted at 1,009.8 won versus the dollar as of 0208 GMT, compared with Wednesday's onshore close at 1,009.2. On Wednesday the won breached a critical resistance level of 1,010, prompting local authorities to publicise their concern over one-sided appreciation - while buying dollars to curb the won's ascent. "The won's upside pressure remains strong on a sizeable current account surplus, foreign inflows, and robust regional currencies," Son Eun-jeong, a currency analyst at Woori Futures wrote in a note to clients. She expected low volatility in the session, however, ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll report at 2130 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast payroll gains of 212,000. 0208 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,009.8 1,009.2 Yen/won 9.9117/058 9.9116 *KTB futures 106.68 106.72 KOSPI 2,010.68 2,015.28 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)