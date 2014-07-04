(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 4 South Korean shares finished little changed on Friday after hitting a five-week high, as concerns over weak quarterly earnings undermined the impact from a strong U.S. jobs report.

The won also ended nearly flat at a six-year high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,009.66 points after hitting an intraday high of 2,018.35, the highest since May 30.

For the week, the index gained 1.1 percent, logging the best week since mid-May.

Steelmaker POSCO added 1.2 percent while tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slipped 0.9 percent.

The won currency was quoted at 1,008.9 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared with Thursday's close of 1,008.5. It rose 0.5 percent for the week, posting weekly gains for a second straight week. ($1 = 1008.8000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)