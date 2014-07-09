(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 9 South Korean shares had their worst day in almost two weeks on Wednesday after weak guidance from Samsung Electronics clouded the outlook for corporate earnings, prompting offshore investors to call a halt to a buying spree.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 2,000.50, the biggest one-day percentage drop since June 27, although market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd added 1 percent on short-covering.

Its smartphone rival, LG Electronics Inc, shed 4.9 percent on concerns about April-June earnings.

Offshore investors snapped a nine-day net buying streak by offloading a net 61.2 billion won ($60.47 million) of KOSPI shares.

The won currency was quoted at 1,012.1 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, barely changed from Tuesday's domestic close of 1,011.9. $1 = 1012.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Alan Raybould)