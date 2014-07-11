* Won on track for worst week since mid-March * Stocks down, shipbuilders weigh SEOUL, July 11 The South Korean won eased against the dollar on Friday morning, heading for its worst weekly loss in nearly four months, as troubles at Portugal's largest listed bank led investors to take short positions. "As a knee-jerk, investors are going short on risks first and assessing later," said Hyundai Futures analyst Lee Dae-ho. The local currency was quoted at 1,017.2 against the dollar as of 0213 GMT, down 0.4 percent from Thursday's close of 1,013.4. The won was down 0.8 percent for the week so far, heading to its biggest weekly percentage loss since a 1.1 percent drop in the week that ended on March 14. Hyundai's Lee added that dovish comments by the Bank of Korea's governor had only had a subdued impact in the market, indicating that the weakness in the won is unlikely to persist. Stocks slumped worldwide on Thursday and investors flocked to safe-haven government bonds and gold on fears problems at Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo could herald a wider slump in risk assets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,991.59 points, dropping 0.9 percent so far in the week. "Worries over earnings are pervasive, while the Portugal bank situation triggered risk-averse sentiment," said Han Beom-ho of Shinhan Investment Corp. Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries dropped 1.8 percent and hit its lowest price level this year, while Samsung Heavy Industries fell 2.1 percent. "The shipbuilding industry has been suffering from an extended orders drought, and we expect to see it struggling until the end of August, when the earnings season ends," said Simon Jeon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Domestic institutional investors were the biggest net sellers, offloading 85 billion won ($83.56 million) worth of local shares and appearing poised for a ninth consecutive day of net selling. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent lower. Lead September futures on three-year treasury bonds was up 0.06 points at 106.84 on demand by domestic institution investors. 0213 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,017.2 1,013.4 Yen/won 10.0415/345 9.9951 *KTB futures 106.84 106.78 KOSPI 1,991.59 2,002.84 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1017.2000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)