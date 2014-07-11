(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 11 The South Korean won had its worst day in two months on Friday, as offshore funds scaled back long won positions after concerns about the Portuguese banking system prompted investors to flock to safety.

The won ended the local session at 1,019.0 per dollar, down 0.5 percent from Thursday's domestic close at 1,013.4 and the sharpest daily percentage drop since a 0.6 percent fall on May 14.

The steep fall brought its weekly decline to 1 percent, the most since a 1.1 percent drop in the March 14 week.

On Seoul's main stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 1,988.74 points, its worst daily percentage loss since June 20. For the week, it lost 1 percent. (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)