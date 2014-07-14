(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 14 The South Korean won edged higher against the dollar on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak, but gains were capped by uncertainty about what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will say in congressional testimony this week.

The local currency was quoted at 1,018.2 per dollar, up 0.1 percent from Friday's domestic closing level of 1,019.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,993.88 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 9.8 billion won ($9.63 million) of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board. ($1 = 1018.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)