GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SEOUL, July 14 The South Korean won edged higher against the dollar on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak, but gains were capped by uncertainty about what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will say in congressional testimony this week.
The local currency was quoted at 1,018.2 per dollar, up 0.1 percent from Friday's domestic closing level of 1,019.0.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,993.88 points.
Foreign investors sold a net 9.8 billion won ($9.63 million) of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board. ($1 = 1018.2000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Lo
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.