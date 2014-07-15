(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 15 The South Korean won had its worst day in more than five months on Tuesday as foreign investors dumped the currency for dollars ahead of closely watched testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day.

The won stood at 1,027.4 per dollar at the close of onshore trade, down 0.9 percent from Monday's domestic close at 1,018.2. It was the won's biggest daily percentage loss since its 1.3 percent fall on Feb. 3.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), closed at 2,012.72 points up 0.94 percent from Monday's close and at its highest closing level since July 2.

Foreign investors bought a net 266 billion Korean won ($259 million) worth of KOSPI shares, fortifying the main board. ($1 = 1027.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Eric Meijer)