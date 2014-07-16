SEOUL, July 16 The South Korean won slipped to its lowest since late April on Wednesday after policymakers' comments that appeared to raise the chances of an interest rate cut, but encouraging Chinese growth data and buying by exporters provided support.

South Korea's new finance minister and its central bank governor both highlighted weakness in Asia's fourth-largest economy, with the minister noting weakened demand and sluggish output.

The won was quoted at 1,032.1 per dollar at the domestic close, down 0.5 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,027.4.

It had touched 1,036.1 at midday, its lowest intraday level since April 28, after which local exporters were seen selling dollars, which erased some of its losses.

South Korean shares were flat as purchases by foreigners were offset by selling by institutions.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,013.48, barely changed from Tuesday's close.

Offshore investors bought a net 162.0 billion won ($157 million) of KOSPI shares, while institutions sold a net 124.6 billion won. ($1 = 1031.9000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Alan Raybould)