SEOUL, July 16 The South Korean won
slipped to its lowest since late April on Wednesday after
policymakers' comments that appeared to raise the chances of an
interest rate cut, but encouraging Chinese growth data and
buying by exporters provided support.
South Korea's new finance minister and its central bank
governor both highlighted weakness in Asia's fourth-largest
economy, with the minister noting weakened demand and sluggish
output.
The won was quoted at 1,032.1 per dollar at the
domestic close, down 0.5 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at
1,027.4.
It had touched 1,036.1 at midday, its lowest intraday level
since April 28, after which local exporters were seen selling
dollars, which erased some of its losses.
South Korean shares were flat as purchases by foreigners
were offset by selling by institutions.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
at 2,013.48, barely changed from Tuesday's close.
Offshore investors bought a net 162.0 billion won ($157
million) of KOSPI shares, while institutions sold a net 124.6
billion won.
($1 = 1031.9000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Alan Raybould)