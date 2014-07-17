* Won firms, but gains expected to be capped * KOSPI rises along with global shares * Bonds jump on speculation about steep interest rate cut SEOUL, July 17 South Korea's won and stocks gained on Thursday, helped by foreign inflows after risk appetite was fuelled by U.S. manufacturing data and a report from the Federal Reserve that boosted hopes of a firm recovery in the United States. The won was quoted at 1,030.5 to the dollar as of 0253 GMT, up 0.16 percent from Wednesday's domestic close at 1,032.1. "The won is making a slight turnaround to recover from some (recent) losses," said Lee Dae-ho, an analyst at Hyundai Futures, adding the trend might be short-lived. U.S. manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter, while the Fed's Beige Book report of anecdotal information on business activity from around the country showed the economy continued to expand in recent weeks. Local stocks gained for a fourth session and foreign investors had bought a net 123 billion won ($119.35 million) of shares during the morning. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.48 percent at 2,023.18 as of 0253 GMT versus 2,013.48 at Wednesday's close, and at one point touched 2,024.07, the highest since last December. Semiconductor stocks boosted the KOSPI, with the sector sub-index rising 1.6 percent to a record intraday high of 1,969.87. "The index was likely supported by Intel's strong performance on the U.S. stock market on Wednesday as well as greater PC demand, as demand to replace PCs with tablets stabilises," said Won Seo, an analyst at Korea Investment Co, Ltd. September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.18 point to 107.01. Futures were boosted as the chairman of parliament's finance committee put pressure on the finance minister for a 50 basis point cut in interest rates at a meeting on Thursday. But Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said all rate decisions had to be left to the Bank of Korea, which tends to alter interest rates in 25 basis point moves. 0253 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,030.5 1,032.1 Yen/won 10.1457/517 10.1475 *KTB futures 107.01 106.82 KOSPI 2,023.18 2,013.48 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1030.6000 Korean Won) (Reporting By Lydia Lim; Editing by Alan Raybould)