July 17 South Korean shares rose to more than a seven-month closing high on Thursday, boosted by foreign inflows, while won gains were capped amid ongoing speculation of a rate cut.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished at 2,020.90, up 0.37 percent from Wednesday's domestic close at 2,013.48. It was the highest closing level since Dec. 2, 2013.

Offshore investors bought a net 226 billion won ($219.59 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions and retail investors sold a net 116 billion won ($112.7 million) and 111 billion won ($107.9 million), respectively.

The local currency was quoted at 1,029.1 against the dollar at the domestic close, up 0.29 percent from Wednesday's onshore close at 1,032.1.

The chairman of the finance committee called for a 50-basis- point cut in interest rates at the National Assembly meeting on Thursday, weakening the won.

The new finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan said rates would be left to the Bank of Korea to decide.

