* Stocks slip, tracking weakness in global shares * Won poised to mark worst week since January SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's won and shares slid early on Friday after the downing of a Malaysian passenger jet at the Ukraine-Russia border and Israel's launch of a ground invasion of Gaza, prompting investors to cut their risk exposure. The won was quoted at 1,031.9 to the dollar as of 0221 GMT, down 0.27 percent from Thursday's close at 1,029.1, set to mark its biggest weekly percentage decline since late January. "Seoul's foreign exchange market will react more sensitively (compared to the first quarter) to negative offshore factors, due to recent dollar flows and the weakened won," said Son Eun-jeong, an analyst at Woori Futures in Seoul. South Korean markets had shown comparatively limited movement towards Ukrainian offshore geopolitical tensions earlier in the year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.39 percent at 2,013.08 points as of 0221 GMT versus 2,020.90 at Thursday's close, poised to snap a four-day winning streak. Foreign investors offloaded a net 44 billion won ($42.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, reversing net purchases of 660 billion won ($639.72 million) in the last three consecutive sessions. Retail investors made up for losses, purchasing a net 82 billion won ($79.47 million). Samsung Heavy Industries supported the main board, advancing 4.0 percent after winning a 741 billion won ($720.15 million) order to build six gas carriers from an unnamed firm based in Asia, expected to last until January 2017. Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) shares dropped 3.7 percent as the South Korean government put up for sale part of its 60 percent stake in the bank, around 2.31 million shares, at a discount of about 5 percent from Thursday's closing price. However, the government later called off the planned sale early in the session. Naver, South Korea's leading search engine provider, fell 0.8 percent despite announcing Friday that its mobile messaging app subsidiary LINE Corp filed for an initial public offering in the United States, following its IPO application in Tokyo on Wednesday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds edged down 0.02 percent to 106.98. 0221 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,031.9 1,029.1 Yen/won 10.1856/916 10.1675 *KTB futures 106.98 107.00 KOSPI 2,013.08 2,020.90 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1031.8000 Korean won) (Reporting By Lydia Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)