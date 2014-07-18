(For the midday report, please click )

July 18 The South Korean won finished little changed on Friday, marking its worst weekly performance since March after the downing of a Malaysian airliner over the Ukraine-Russian border encouraged investors to seek safe-haven assets.

The local currency ended a tick lower at 1,029.5 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.04 percent from Thursday's close of 1,029.1.

The won posted its highest weekly percentage loss since March 14.

On Seoul's main stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down at 2,019.42, down 0.07 percent from Thursday's onshore close at 2,020.90, which was the highest closing level of the year.

Both the won and KOSPI started the session at lower levels, hit by negative offshore factors, but edged back up before the session ended.

The KOSPI ended Friday's session with its best weekly gain since mid-May.

Foreign investors and institutions each sold a net 50 billion won ($48.58 million) and 81 billion won ($78.69 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while retail investors levelled the board with a net purchase of 126 billion won ($122.41 million). ($1 = 1029.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)