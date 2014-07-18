(For the midday report, please click )
July 18 The South Korean won finished
little changed on Friday, marking its worst weekly performance
since March after the downing of a Malaysian airliner over the
Ukraine-Russian border encouraged investors to seek safe-haven
assets.
The local currency ended a tick lower at 1,029.5
against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.04
percent from Thursday's close of 1,029.1.
The won posted its highest weekly percentage loss since
March 14.
On Seoul's main stock market, the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) edged down at 2,019.42, down 0.07
percent from Thursday's onshore close at 2,020.90, which was the
highest closing level of the year.
Both the won and KOSPI started the session at lower levels,
hit by negative offshore factors, but edged back up before the
session ended.
The KOSPI ended Friday's session with its best weekly gain
since mid-May.
Foreign investors and institutions each sold a net 50
billion won ($48.58 million) and 81 billion won ($78.69 million)
worth of KOSPI shares, while retail investors levelled the board
with a net purchase of 126 billion won ($122.41 million).
($1 = 1029.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)