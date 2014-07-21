(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won edged
up on Monday as foreign investors sold dollars as worry about
global geopolitical tensions appeared to ease, while stocks
ended flat.
The local currency closed up 0.26 percent at
1,026.8 against the dollar versus Friday's close of 1,029.5. The
won was at its strongest in five days.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,018.50 points at the end of Monday's session, down
0.05 percent from Friday's onshore close at 2,019.42.
The KOSPI reached its year-to-date high of 2,030.61 before
midday but reversed earlier gains as the session wore on in the
absence of major cues.
Institutions sold a net 134 billion won ($130.53 million)
of KOSPI shares, selling for 15 consecutive sessions and edging
out gains from foreign investors, who purchased a net 177
billion won ($172.41 million).
LG Chem Ltd fell 4.2 percentage after a 43
percent decline in second quarter earnings was announced on
Friday.
($1 = 1026.6000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)