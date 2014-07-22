Investors pull $5 bln from U.S.-based taxable bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, July 22 South Korean shares rose to their highest close in almost eight months on Tuesday as home builders shot up on expectations that planned government stimulus measures would benefit the property sector the most.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.52 percent at 2,028.93 points, the highest close since Dec. 2. Gainers led losers 495 to 324 as foreign investors were net buyers of 162 billion won ($158.16 million) of shares.
The construction sector index jumped 2.8 percent, its largest one-day percentage gain since Feb. 17. Daewoo Engineering and Construction led the way by rising 6.5 percent.
The government is due to unveil economic stimulus measures, which traders expected to include steps aimed at propping up the property market.
The South Korean won rose for a second consecutive session, ending local trade up 0.23 percent at 1,024.4 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 1,026.8. (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on its stock market debut.
SAO PAULO, March 16 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA wants to raise as much as $532 million in an initial public offering in Brazil and the United States, the fourth attempt by Brazil's No. 3 commercial airline to list in public equity markets.