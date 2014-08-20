* KOSPI flat as investors await Fed minutes * Won loses ground as dollar strengthens on U.S. data SEOUL, Aug 20 The South Korean won fell on Wednesday, after positive U.S housing data attracted a flurry of bids for the dollar, dampening the local currency after three days of gains. The won was quoted at 1,020.4 to the dollar at 0204 GMT, cooling off after a nearly week-long rally that culminated in a 5-week intraday high of 1,015.5 set on Monday. Robust U.S housing data on Tuesday pointed to signs that the U.S economy is gaining traction, driving up the greenback to a 9-month high against the euro with Wall Street joining the rally. Seoul shares were muted, however, as investors await further clues on future policy from the Federal Reserve which is scheduled to release minutes from its latest meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 2,069.53 points as of 0204 GMT. "In addition to the Fed minutes, investors at this point seem to be in demand for clearer indications of better things to come such as positive fundamental data to push their momentum further," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. Foreign investors were net buyers of 60.6 billion won ($59.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.23 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.24 percent higher. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked up 0.01 percent to 106.81 by mid-day. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,020.4 1,017.3 Yen/won 9.9126/242 9.8883 *KTB futures 106.81 106.80 KOSPI 2,069.53 2,071.14 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)