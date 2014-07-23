(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 23 The South Korean won edged up slightly for a third day of gains on Wednesday but investors were cautious ahead of second-quarter growth estimates and new government measures to boost the economy to be announced on Thursday.

The won was quoted at 1,023.7 at the end of its session, up 0.07 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,024.4.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.03 percent at 2,028.32 points.

The KOSPI reached its year-to-date high of 2,035.24 before midday but reversed earlier gains as the session wore on in absence of major cues.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co jumped 7.1 percent as foreign investors covered short positions. It led gains in the shipbuilding industry, which boosted the KOSPI by edging up 4.4 percent.

Offshore investors bought a net 135 billion won ($131.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions and retail investors sold a net 71 billion won ($69.36 million) and 58 billion won ($56.66 million), respectively.

Data early on Thursday is expected to show South Korea's economy posted its weakest growth in more than a year in the June quarter, with a deadly ferry accident hitting consumption and offsetting a modest recovery in exports.

($1 = 1023.6000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Lydia Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)