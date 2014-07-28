* Market participants cautious ahead of month-end data * Local company earnings out this week, including Samsung Elec By Christine Kim SEOUL, July 28 South Korean shares and the won rose for a second session on Monday morning, underpinned by continued offshore demand thanks to last week's government economic stimulus package which included plans to help companies increase dividends. The local currency also benefited from month-end dollar sales. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up half a percent at 2,043.68 points as of 0207 GMT, and the won edged up 0.2 percent against the dollar from Friday's onshore close at 1,025.9. Trading was somewhat subdued across both markets, as many investors opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of month-end indicators out this week, including current account, industrial output and trade. A number of South Korean companies will also announce second-quarter earnings results later this week, including bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Naver Corp Hong Seok-chan, an analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute, said the won is attracting support on easing worries about the economic outlook following the government's announcement of stimulus measures to prop up growth. The analyst expects the currency to trade around the 1,020 level this week. Foreign investors purchased a net 87.1 billion won ($85.08 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, underpinning the index. Decliners outnumbered advancers 425 to 372. Commercial banks gained, with KB Financial Group Inc up around 3 percent and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd rising 3.5 percent. Semiconductors were a drag on the market, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd falling 0.7 percent and SK Hynix slipping 0.4 percent. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.6 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were trading unchanged from Friday's close at 107.03. 0207 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,024.0 1,025.9 Yen/won 10.0570/639 10.0737 *KTB futures 107.03 107.03 KOSPI 2,043.68 2,033.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)