SEOUL, July 28 South Korean shares notched their highest closing level this year on Monday, supported by the government's economic stimulus package last week and finance minister's comments that local shares are undervalued.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,048.81 points, marking its biggest daily gain since July 15.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said South Korean shares are considerably undervalued compared to the strength of its economy and companies during a televised discussion on Monday.

Foreign investors bought a net 173.9 billion won ($169.46 million) worth of KOSPI shares in their 10th straight session of purchases.

The South Korean won finished onshore trade at 1,026.3, nearly flat from Friday's local close at 1,025.9. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)