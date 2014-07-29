* KOSPI lifted by foreigners, institutions * Won supported by current account surplus * Investors steady ahead of U.S. GDP and FOMC By Christine Kim SEOUL, July 29 South Korean shares rose to their highest in three years on Tuesday, in line with their Asian peers, as a rally in Chinese markets and hope for more stimulus policies at home and abroad stoked investors' appetite for riskier assets. The South Korean won also firmed against the dollar in early trading, underpinned by the third day of gains for local stocks and a continued streak of current account surpluses, The currency was quoted at 1,025.3 against the dollar as of 0204 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,026.3. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,058.87 points, its highest intraday level since mid-2011. Analysts said, however, that most investors will keep to the sidelines ahead of second-quarter U.S. GDP data as well as a policy review by the Federal Reserve later this week. "We're going to see very timid movements today ahead of major events on the 30th. The Fed will likely keep tapering its stimulus while maintaining ultra-low interest rates," said Hong Seok-chan, an analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. "How hawkish the Fed will turn on recent positive indicators like jobs data will likely be the issue in focus." South Korea posted a 37th straight month of current account surpluses in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as imports rose at a rapid pace last month. Exports faltered, however, painting a mixed picture for the economy. The government last week unveiled stimulus measures including $11 billion in new public spending, and many economists expect the central bank to follow with a rate cut at its next meeting on Aug. 14. Foreign investors bought a net 126.0 billion won ($122.89 million) worth of KOSPI shares and institutions a net 72.5 billion won worth in morning trade, buttressing the index. Decliners outnumbered advancers 499 to 306. Automakers rallied, with Hyundai Motor Co up more than 3 percent and Kia Motors rising around 5 percent. But shares of SK Hynix Inc tumbled more than 4 percent, on concerns about slower earnings growth for the world's second-largest memory chipmaker. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ dropped 1.7 percent. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked down 0.01 points to trade at 106.87. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,025.3 1,026.3 Yen/won 10.0599/677 10.0692 *KTB futures 106.87 106.99 KOSPI 2,058.87 2,048.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)