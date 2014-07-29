(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 29 South Korean shares climbed to three-year highs on Tuesday on risk demand fuelled by a rally in Chinese markets and hope for more stimulus policies onshore and abroad.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 2,061.97 points in their third straight session of gains after trading at an intraday high not seen since August 2011.

Foreign investors bought a net 356.0 billion won ($347.59 million) worth of local shares in their 11th straight session of buying.

The South Korean won also rose on Tuesday, supported by the local stock market's performance and on central bank data that showed South Korea posted a 37th month of current account surpluses on a seasonally adjusted basis in June.

The local currency was quoted at 1,024.4 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent from Monday's close at 1,026.3.

Market participants said the won's rise was capped by local importers at the 1,024 level as well as an observant mood ahead of critical U.S. second-quarter GDP data and a policy meeting by the Federal Reserve later this week. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)