* KOSPI rises for a fourth day, reaches highest since mid-2011 * Won holds steady ahead of Fed policy review By Christine Kim SEOUL, July 30 South Korean shares rose to a three-year high early on Wednesday as the government's promise to boost the economy and push for higher share dividends continued to lift risk appetites of offshore investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which has gained the past three days, was up 0.7 percent at 2,075.76 points as of 0200 GMT. The local stock market was trading at its highest levels since August 2011. "(The government's policies) have created market expectations for increased dividends and this will continue to be a very large upward force for the market," said Lee Jung-ho, a derivatives analyst at Tong Yang Securities in Seoul. Investors' hopes for government policies to boost South Korean fundamentals were increased on comments from Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan who called for a speedy carrying out of the policies on Wednesday. The government offered stimulus measures to boost the economy, which also included $11 billion in public spending and easing of mortgage borrowing restrictions earlier this month. Offshore investors net purchased 224.3 billion won ($218.77 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session, propping up the bourse. SK Hynix was up 3.5 percent, following government data that showed industrial production was propped up by semiconductor exports in June, leading to a 2.9 percent rise of seasonally adjusted monthly factory output. SK Telecom Co Ltd jumped around 8 percent after local brokerages forecast the company would hand out the biggest dividends among South Korean telecommunications firms this year. Bucking the trend, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd plummeted around 9 percent at midday after it reported a record quarterly operating loss of 1.1 trillion won in the second quarter. Decliners outnumbered advancers 444 to 349. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ was flat at 541.62 points. Meanwhile, the South Korean won was little changed from its previous closing early on Wednesday, as investors await the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that starts later in the global day. The local currency was quoted at 1,025.3 against the dollar as of 0200 GMT, compared to Tuesday's onshore close at 1,024.4. September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to trade at 107.00. 0200 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,025.3 1,024.4 Yen/won 10.0382/470 10.0308 *KTB futures 107.00 106.97 KOSPI 2,075.76 2,061.97 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)