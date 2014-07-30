(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 30 South Korean shares jumped to their highest in three years on Wednesday as the government's stimulus steps to boost the economy and push for higher share dividends continued to attract foreign buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.0 percent at 2,082.61 points, its highest close since mid-2011.

Should the government successfully spur economic growth by improving the system's money velocity, the South Korean stock market may reach 3,000 points by next year, according to strategist Michael Na at Nomura in a report.

Offshore investors were net buyers of 596.5 billion won ($582.46 million) worth of shares in their 12th consecutive session of purchases.

The South Korean won finished onshore trade flat, as most investors sat tight ahead of second-quarter U.S. growth figures and a much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the global day.

The local currency was quoted at 1,024.3 against the dollar, nearly unchanged from Tuesday's domestic close at 1,024.4. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)